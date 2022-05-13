Hillsboro FFA members receive State Degrees

On May 5, eight members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter received their Ohio FFA State Degrees at the State FFA Convention in Columbus. The State FFA Degree is the second highest level that can be achieved as an FFA member.

These students have participated in FFA leadership activities, Career Development Events, community service projects, and have outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience projects.

The State FFA Degree is awarded to students who have earned at least $2,500 or met the unpaid placement requirements from their SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience), have been enrolled in an ag class for at least two years, have at least 25 hours worth of community service, and hold at least a Chapter Degree.

Receiving the State Degree is a huge success, and proves just how dedicated students are in the FFA. The Hillsboro 2022 State Degree recipients were: Zackery Carter, Breanna Cooper, Kaylee Earley, Benjamin Florea, Erin Hedges, Hannah Hopkins, Ryan Mau and Chloe Page.

Submitted by Bre Cooper, reporter, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Hillsboro FFA State Degree recipients are pictured at Ohio FFA State Convention. Shown (l-r) are Ben Florea, Kaylee Earley, Zackery Carter, Ryan Mau, Erin Hedges, Chloe Page, Hannah Hopkins and Breanna Cooper. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_StateDegrees.jpg Hillsboro FFA State Degree recipients are pictured at Ohio FFA State Convention. Shown (l-r) are Ben Florea, Kaylee Earley, Zackery Carter, Ryan Mau, Erin Hedges, Chloe Page, Hannah Hopkins and Breanna Cooper.