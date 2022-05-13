Good Hope Lions Club member David Ross presenting a $1,000 gift to LuAnn Roe, Greenfield Area Christian Center food ministry coordinator.

New Directions students Zander Lyons, Ryan Roeder, Zayne Knisley, Bryce Barber, Cale Flowers and Cade Raike are pictured with Legacy One realtors Patty Meyers, Lyndsey Bluck and Jessica McNeal, who gave a $1,000 gift to the New Directions Winter Fundraiser.

New Directions student Cale Flowers shows an employee the student-painted tile that will be permanently displayed on the New Directions ceiling in honor of a $1,000 gift from Dr.Orr at the Paint Creek Vet Clinic to the New Directions Winter Fundraiser.