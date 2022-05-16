North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 at Whiteoak High School.

Leesburg Street Committee

A Leesburg Street Committee meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at the fire station annex on Pope Street. The topic of the meeting will be bridges and a drainage plan.

Senior center fundraiser

Eat at Big Ernie’s Pizza and support the Highland County Senior Citizens Center on Tuesday, May 24 from 5-9 p.m. You can dine-in, carry-out or even drive-thru. A portion of the cost of your meal will be donated to support the operation of the senior center.

Buford Alumni Dinner

The Buford Alumni Dinner will be held Saturday, May 28 at the Pricetown Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 2070 S.R. 131, Hillsboro. All former graduates and students of Buford Elementary and high school and their guests are invited to attend. There is ample parking and handicap accessibility at the church. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. and the buffet dinner by Lake Manor Restaurantserved at 6:30 p.m. Reservations may be made to alumni secretary, Beverly Sams, at 937-763-5202 or by calling Richard Donley at 937-402-1865 by May 24. The cost is $10. Classes of 1947, 1952, 1957 and 1962 will be recognized and honored.

Whiteoak Valley Grange

The Whiteoak Valley Grange, East Main Street (next to Edgington’s Funeral Home), Mowrystown will serve breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 4. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, sausage gravy, biscuits, toast, eggs, coffee, milk and juice will be offered for a donation. Also, the Grange has monthly card parties the third Saturday of each month at 7 p.m. Progressive euchre is the main game, but other card games are available. Token prizes are awarded. The cost is $1.50 per person. Food and drinks are available. All proceeds benefit the Whiteoak Valley Grange. For more information call 937-442-4704.

Bacon and BBQ Bingo

The public is invited to Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s Bacon and BBQ Bingo event Saturday, June 4 at the senior center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro. Doors open at 11 a.m. games are from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. You must be 18 or older to attend. Admission is $20 per person and includes four bingo cards and a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a grill or Long’s Retreat ticket gift set. To purchase tickets in advance, go to HighlandSeniors.com, visit the senior center Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or purchase tickets at the event, while supplies last.

Sinking Spring Alumni Dinner

The annual Sinking Spring Alumni Dinner will be held Saturday, June 11 at the Sinking Spring Community Center (former school gym). The social hour is 4-6 p.m. Dinner will be a catered buffet served at 6:30 p.m. with servers wearing face masks and using proper protocol. The cost of the meal is $12 per person. Reservation can be sent to: Nina Couser, 2479 S.R. 41, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or Sinking Spring Alumni Association, P.O. Box 5, Sinking Spring, Ohio 45172. Reservations need to be sent in by June 8. Call Nina at 937-588-3484 and leave a message if you’re running late.

Lions Putt Putt Tourney

The Mowrystown Lions Club’s annual Putt Putt Tournament will be held at the 50 Freeze Dairy Bar, 5562 U.S. 50, Hillsboro, from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The cost is $4 for ages 5-9 and $7 for ages 10 and up. You will have a chance to win $25 by making a hole-in-one on hole 3, 6, 9, 12, 15 or 18. The lowest score player will win $75. The rain date of June 18.

‘Elvis’ at senior center

The Ultimate Elvis Presley Tribute Show will be at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center on Saturday, June 18. The public is invited. Limited tickets are available. Purchase your tickets at HighlandSeniors.com or at the Senior Center Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (cash or check). Call the center’s front desk for more information at 937-393-4745.

Paddle, Pedal, Run

A Paddle, Pedal, Run adventure race to benefit Greenfield’s New Directions youth ministry will be held Saturday, July 30, at Paint Creek State Park. Registration for the race, which consists of three legs — canoeing/kayaking, off-road mountain biking and cross country running — is open. The race can be completed by single participants ($75 entry fee) or three-person teams ($150). Registration, which ends July 27, includes an event T-shirt plus swag. Participants in the mountain bike and run segments must be at least 16 years of age, and paddle segment participants must be at least 18 years old. Registration and additional details are available at https://ndym.org/ppr or by contacting Tonia McLanahan at 937-661-0197 or [email protected]

Battle of the Bands

The inugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and fayette Counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoconcertshow at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.