Shafer Heating & Cooling has been certified by Great Place to Work! The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Shafer. This year, 100% of employees said it’s a great place to work. “We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said Shafer General Manger/CEO Nathan Shafer. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Shafer Heating & Cooling. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”

