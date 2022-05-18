Sixth graders at Bright Elementary had a “rollin” good time as they spent seven sessions learning to code with Spheros. Danielle Combs, Extension educator for 4-H youth development in Highland County, taught students how to block and line code utilizing apps on iPads and Spheros that were provide by the Extension office. The Ohio State University Extension Highland County is part of Clovers CODE (Creating Opportunities Designed for Everyone) as part of a community initiative in which Apple provided the Ohio 4-H Youth Development program with devices, programmable robots and professional learning and support in a limited amount of counties.

