Hillsboro FFA elects new officer team

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter held its chapter officer interviews for the 2022-2023 school year in March. The chapter had about 15 of its members attend the meeting and run for a position on the officer team.

The candidates went through a four-part interview process which included an application, a popular vote from the chapter members, a handwritten test showing their FFA knowledge, and finally, the interview. During the interview they sat in front of a panel of judges where they were asked a series of questions about their FFA career, and why they believe they would be the best fit for their desired position.

The judges included three current senior members of the Hillsboro FFA and two alumni members. After much consideration, the 2022-2023 officer team was selected. The are: president, Alexandra Crago; vice president, Hannah Holland; reporter, Riley Collins; secretary, Kenzie Pointer; treasurer, Reagan Eastes; sentinel, Breanna Cooper; vice president of community, Ramsey Haines; vice president of agriculture, Erin Hedges; vice president of leadership, Mason Hostetler; and student advisor, Kaylee Earley.

The 2022-23 Hillsboro FFA Officer Team was installed at the Annual Award Ceremony in April.

Submitted by Bre Cooper, reporter, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Pictured are the 2022-23 Hillsboro FFA Officer team at the Hillsboro FFA Food for America event (l-r) Mason Hostetler, Ramsey Haines, Reagan Eastes, McKenzie Pointer, Hannah Holland, Alexandra Crago, Kaylee Earley, Riley Collins, Breanna Cooper and Erin Hedges. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_New-Officers.jpg Pictured are the 2022-23 Hillsboro FFA Officer team at the Hillsboro FFA Food for America event (l-r) Mason Hostetler, Ramsey Haines, Reagan Eastes, McKenzie Pointer, Hannah Holland, Alexandra Crago, Kaylee Earley, Riley Collins, Breanna Cooper and Erin Hedges. Submitted photo