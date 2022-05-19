This picture from Greenfield photographer Mike Seely shows the finished new mural on the north side of the Merchants National Bank building on Washington Street in Greenfield. The mural by Pamela M. Kellough was commissioned by Grow Greater Greenfield (G3), which applied for a grant from the Ohio Arts Council through the Arts Resiliency Initiative in November of 2021 and was recently awarded $15,000 for the project. Community donations helped with other costs. The theme of the mural is “Welcome to Historic Greenfield.”

