Marshall Stockmen hold 4-H meetings

The Marshall Stockmen 4-H Club had its fourth meeting of the year on April 19. The meeting was called to order, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and then the 4-H Pledge. Members then shared their names and what interests they had as an icebreaker.

Old business consisted of the following: Assessments to be paid, quality assurance updates, project and resource book distribution, interest in 4-H camp with scholarships available and that all projects need to be in possession by June 1, 2022 with tag-in June 4, 2022.

New business involved discussing community service projects and electing new officers for the 2022 year. The new Marshall Stockmen officer team consists of nine people: president Sophie Young, vice president Hailey Cornett, reporter McKinley Cox, treasurer Olivia Cole, secretary Lucas Brooks, safety reporters Bentley Sowards and McKenzi Cox, health reporters Bella Brooks and Gracee Whaley.

On May 17, 2022, the Marshall Stockmen 4-H Club held its fifth meeting at the Marshall gym. Club members shared what they have been up to since the last meeting. All members have completed quality assurance. Poultry projects were discussed along with tag-in and rabbit tattooing. The next meeting will be June 1 at 7 p.m. at the Marshall gym.

Submitted by McKinley Cox, Marshall Stockmen news reporter.

Members of the Marshall Stoickmen 4-H club are pictured at a recent meeting inthe Marshall gym.