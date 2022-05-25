VA implements COVID-19 health levels

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center has implemented COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part the VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.

The three VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels — low, medium and high — align with CDC’s Community Transmission levels, which are based on new COVID cases and percentage of positive tests.

Starting Tuesday, the Chillicothe VA Medical Center was at level High. The VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level will be updated as needed on Mondays.

“Our local veterans are resolute about receiving their care at our facility and we want to keep them safe during the ups and downs of COVID-19 community spread,” said Kathy Berger, medical center director and CEO. “Instead of increasing or decreasing access to care, safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community.”

Masks are required regardless of the level, but requirements for self-screening, visitation and physical distancing vary:

LOW

1. Masks are required.

2. Self-screening is required.

3. Visitors are welcome.

4. Physical distancing is not required.

MEDIUM

1. Masks are required.

2. Self-screening is required.

3. Care partner welcome only.

4. Physical distancing is not required.

HIGH

1. Masks are required.

3. Screenings will be performed by staff at the entrance.

4. Care team-approved visitors only.

4. Physical distancing is required.

Visit www.va.gov/chillicothe-health-care/ or call 740-773-1141 for current protection levels before your next visit. If patients or visitors are heading to a VA facility in another county, they should check with that health facility to determine the facility’s VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level.

Visit www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/ for questions and answers regarding the VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels. For more information, contact Scott Leas at [email protected] or 937-784-5764.

Submitted by Scott Leas, USAF, Ret., public affairs specialist, community outreach manager.