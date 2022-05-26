The Lynchburg Lions Club sponsors a $500 scholarship each year for a selected high school student. This year’s recipient is Philemina Toca, who graduated from Lynchburg-Clay High School this spring. Toca has been active in several community service projects including helping with KAMP Dovetail and has participated in high school sports, especially soccer. She has been involved in National Honor Society and has served as a class officer four times. She plans to attend North Park University in Chicago and major in marketing. She will be part of the womens soccer team at North Park. Pictured (l-r) are Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth, Toca and Lynchburg Lions member Marilyn Bain.

Submitted photo