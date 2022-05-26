Garden club getting ready for summer

The May meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club was called to order by President Judith Stivender. The members stood for the Pledge of Allegiance and then, led by Ed Davis, sang “God Bless America”.

The roll call question was “name a flower that starts with the first letter of your name.” The 14 members present offered interesting answers.

After discussion, the methods of contacting members for future meetings was decided on.

The minutes of the previous meeting were accepted with one correction. (The name of the plant was Flying Saucer). The club’s treasurer, Ruth Anna Duff, gave her report which was accepted. A note of appreciation from the Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound was read, thanking the club for its recent donation. An update on the Sunshine Committee was also given.

Stivender informed the members of upcoming events and changes in the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs dues. As the Hillsboro Garden Club will be hosting the Fall Region 16 Convention, a number of suggestions for programs were expressed. The caterer for the event was chosen as well.

Carol Gorby talked about the artistic arrangements and designs for the 2022 Highland County Fair.

As there was no future business, the meeting was adjourned and the group enjoyed refreshments provided by Judith and Teresa.

The next meeting will be June 28 at Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. All gardeners are invited to attend.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.