The Lynchburg Lions Club hosted its annual GOOD (Going On Or Defeated) program at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School this spring. The GOOD program is presented each year to all fifth-graders by Ron Deery, a former teacher and coach who went completely blind. Since he lost his sight he has been presenting speeches and demonstrations to thousands of students. He stresses, character, perseverance and integrity. Ten students received GOOD shirts at the end of the school year. Winners were selected by school faculty based on how they fulfilled the characteristics promoted by Derry. The winners are pictured with their shirts (back row, l-r) Remy Alsept, Hailey Hively, Alivia Braley, Nora Jenkins and Landen Saylor; (front row, l-r) Kiersten Ribby, Jocelyn Vance, Owen Faust, Brayden Hill and Aubrey Hertlein.

