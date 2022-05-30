St. Vincent de Paul Society

Starting in June 2022 the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hillsboro will conduct outreach sessions on the second Saturday of each month at St. Mary’s Parish Hall; 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be available to meet with neighbors seeking assistance on a first-come, first-served basis. The society will no longer hold the additional outreach day at Samaritan Outreach each month. Bring proof of income and utility bills with you. For more information contact the society at 937-205-0919.

Whiteoak Valley Grange

The Whiteoak Valley Grange, East Main Street (next to Edgington’s Funeral Home), Mowrystown will serve breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 4. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, sausage gravy, biscuits, toast, eggs, coffee, milk and juice will be offered for a donation. Also, the Grange has monthly card parties the third Saturday of each month at 7 p.m. Progressive euchre is the main game, but other card games are available. Token prizes are awarded. The cost is $1.50 per person. Food and drinks are available. All proceeds benefit the Whiteoak Valley Grange. For more information call 937-442-4704.

Bacon and BBQ Bingo

The public is invited to Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s Bacon and BBQ Bingo event Saturday, June 4 at the senior center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro. Doors open at 11 a.m. games are from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. You must be 18 or older to attend. Admission is $20 per person and includes four bingo cards and a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a grill or Long’s Retreat ticket gift set. To purchase tickets in advance, go to HighlandSeniors.com, visit the senior center Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or purchase tickets at the event, while supplies last.

Democrats reorganizing

The Highland County Democratic Party will hold its reorganizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the Hi-TEC Center in Hillsboro. The meeting must be held six to 15 days following the certification of the ballots in the primary election.

Highland County PERI

A Highland County Chapter of the Public Employees Retirees, Inc. meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9 at the Hi-Tec Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. The speaker will be David Tolliver with the Highland County Board of Elections. All members and guests are welcome to attend.

Sinking Spring Alumni Dinner

The annual Sinking Spring Alumni Dinner will be held Saturday, June 11 at the Sinking Spring Community Center (former school gym). The social hour is 4-6 p.m. Dinner will be a catered buffet served at 6:30 p.m. with servers wearing face masks and using proper protocol. The cost of the meal is $12 per person. Reservation can be sent to: Nina Couser, 2479 S.R. 41, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or Sinking Spring Alumni Association, P.O. Box 5, Sinking Spring, Ohio 45172. Reservations need to be sent in by June 8. Call Nina at 937-588-3484 and leave a message if you’re running late.

Lynchburg Alumni Association

The Lynchburg High School Alumni Association will have its banquet on Saturday, June 11, at the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School. Social time will begin at 5 p.m. and the dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. All former students and graduates of Lynchburg High School and Lynchburg-Clay High School are invited. A buffet dinner will be provided by McCoy’s Catering. The cost for the evening will be $25 per person and reservations should be sent to Julianna Burton, P.O. Box 512, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142 by June 1. For more information contact Bob Pittser at 937-725-2821, Jim Faust at 937-288-2235, Cheryl Garvie at 937-364-2814 or Julianna Burton at 937-364-2340.

Lions Putt Putt Tourney

The Mowrystown Lions Club’s annual Putt Putt Tournament will be held at the 50 Freeze Dairy Bar, 5562 U.S. 50, Hillsboro, from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The cost is $4 for ages 5-9 and $7 for ages 10 and up. You will have a chance to win $25 by making a hole-in-one on hole 3, 6, 9, 12, 15 or 18. The lowest score player will win $75. The rain date of June 18.

Flag Day ceremony

The annual Flag Day Flag Retirement Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the Highland County AmVets on North Shore Drive. The program is presented by the local Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution and Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

‘Elvis’ at senior center

The Ultimate Elvis Presley Tribute Show will be at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center on Saturday, June 18. The public is invited. Limited tickets are available. Purchase your tickets at HighlandSeniors.com or at the Senior Center Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (cash or check). Call the center’s front desk for more information at 937-393-4745.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local Board of Education has changed the date of its regular June meeting to 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 in the District Office Conference Room. The public is invited to attend.

Paddle, Pedal, Run

A Paddle, Pedal, Run adventure race to benefit Greenfield’s New Directions youth ministry will be held Saturday, July 30, at Paint Creek State Park. Registration for the race, which consists of three legs — canoeing/kayaking, off-road mountain biking and cross country running — is open. The race can be completed by single participants ($75 entry fee) or three-person teams ($150). Registration, which ends July 27, includes an event T-shirt plus swag. Participants in the mountain bike and run segments must be at least 16 years of age, and paddle segment participants must be at least 18 years old. Registration and additional details are available at https://ndym.org/ppr or by contacting Tonia McLanahan at 937-661-0197 or [email protected]

Battle of the Bands

The inugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and fayette Counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoconcertshow at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.