Wilkin favors public safety, supports HJR 2

The Ohio House of Representatives recently passed House Joint Resolution 2, legislation emphasizing the importance of public safety when determining bail conditions.

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) stood staunchly in favor of prioritizing public safety with a “yes” vote.

“I don’t understand why anyone wouldn’t support public safety,” said Wilkin. “As elected officials, it is our duty to protect our constituents and ensure dangerous individuals are off the streets.”

HJR 2 would put the issue on the ballot in November for Ohioans to personally consider.

The legislation was introduced in light of the Ohio Supreme Court’s decision in the DeBose v. McGuffey case. The majority found that a court cannot consider the risk to public safety in determining the financial level of bail, and only the risk of non-appearance should be considered.

Bill sponsors state Reps. Jeff LaRe (R-Pickerington) and D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) felt concerned about the impact on public safety.

The concern was validated by a decision made by a Youngstown judge, who opted to dramatically lower the bond of a suspect facing a charge of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The resolution now heads to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.

Submitted by the office of Shane Wilkin.