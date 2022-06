Sugar Tree Ministries Director Lee Sandler (center) was the guest speaker at the June meeting of the New Vienna Lions Club. He is pictured with New Vienna Lions members Kasey Smith (left) and Heath Holbert.

Sugar Tree Ministries Director Lee Sandler (center) was the guest speaker at the June meeting of the New Vienna Lions Club. He is pictured with New Vienna Lions members Kasey Smith (left) and Heath Holbert. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_NVLions.jpg Sugar Tree Ministries Director Lee Sandler (center) was the guest speaker at the June meeting of the New Vienna Lions Club. He is pictured with New Vienna Lions members Kasey Smith (left) and Heath Holbert. Submitted photo