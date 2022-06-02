Local collegiate news

SNHU President’s List

Southern New Hampshire University has announced that the following students have named to the winter 2022 president’s list: Teresa Napier of Lynchburg, Austin Roush of Hillsboro, Ashley Yates of Hillsboro, Chelby Roades of Hillsboro and Amanda Gerber of Leesburg. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade oint average of 3.700 and above are named to the list.

Gibson recognized by OCA

Nia Gibson, of Hillsboro, was among the 45 Ohio Connections Academy (OCA) students recognized for their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community. Gibson, a sixth grader, was among the 18 Ohio Connections Academy students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society, recognizing students in grades 6 -8. To qualify for the National Junior Honor Society, students must maintain a 3.25 GPA, complete 10 hours of verifiable community service within the school year and participate in one or more extracurricular activities or group service projects. Students also must submit letters of recommendation.

Myers on ODU list

Callan Myers, of Hillsboro, is among 292 students who have been named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2022 spring semester dean’s list. In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Campbell on Trine list

Gavin Campbell of Leesburg, a Trine University student, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 term. Campbell is majoring in chemical engineering. To earn president’s list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

Cunningham, Perie recipients

Ohio University’s Garett Cunningham and Zachary Perie, both of Greenfield is one of eight OU students and alumni who have been selected as recipients for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, one of the most competitive academic exchange programs globally. The program fully funds U.S. students and alumni as they research, develop creative projects, and/or teach English abroad, while dedicating part of their time to building greater understanding between the United States and host countries.

Archie on Marietta list

Marietta College’s Andy Archie, of Hillsboro, has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s high honors list. Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a dean’s high honors list student for that semester. Archie, who is majoring in studio art at Marietta, is a graduate of Hillsboro High School.

Hilt on Marietta list

Marietta College’s Austin Hilt, of Lynchburg, has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list. Hilt is majoring in actuarial science and is a graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School. Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74 in a given semester is recognized as a dean’s list student for that semester.

Local ONU graduates

The following Highland County residents were eligible to participate in Ohio Northern University’s spring 2022 commencement ceremonies: Devin Pierson, Lynchburg, doctor or pharmacy; Quintin Smith, Lynchburg, bachelor of fine arts; Madison Snyder, Hillsboro, doctor of pharmacy.

Buddelmeyer on Hocking list

Sam Buddelmeyer, a 2019 graduate of Fairfield High School, made dean’s list at Hocking College.

Haines on Berea list

Brock Haines, a resident of Hillsboro, has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Berea College. A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.