Adena Urgent Care – Bridge Street now open

A vision to expand Urgent Care access on Chillicothe’s north side became a reality this week with the official opening of Adena Urgent Care – Bridge Street.

“This vision started pre-COVID,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The pandemic interrupted that timeline, but now here we are on a beautiful day that is fitting for this beautiful facility.

“This Urgent Care increases patient access, and that’s really what Adena is about, taking care out to our communities. You hear that a lot – bringing care close to home – and we truly are focused across our nine-county service area on doing just that, with this opening just another example of being able to offer our patients another access point to Adena’s quality care.”

The new, 6,400-square-foot facility is located in a shared space with Adena’s partners in the venture, Rural King, at 1470 N. Bridge St. in Chillicothe. It contains 10 exam and treatment rooms and offers a wide array of services that include:

· Acute care for illnesses like flu, colds, cough, strep throat;

· COVID-19 testing;

· Outpatient laboratory services;

· Sports physicals;

· Treatment for sprains, strains and minor fractures;

· X-ray services and more.

Patient volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic, when combined with the number of patients normally seen on a daily basis at Adena’s other Chillicothe Urgent Care location on Western Avenue, clearly demonstrated a need for another Urgent Care in the city. Adena Health Center – Western Avenue, which also includes primary care services alongside its Urgent Care, celebrated its 25th anniversary last week and now sees an average of around 77,000 patient visits each year.

“It was definitely time for this,” said Dr. Dane Black, Adena’s medical director for urgent care. “Adena is all about community, and Bridge Street is truly the lifeblood and connection from much of the community to our hospital. This location will not only be easier to access for those people on the north side, but also those living on the southern and eastern sides of the county as well since it is so close to U.S. 23.”

Adding to that convenience factor for patients at all six of Adena’s Urgent Cares and one walk-in clinic location, including Bridge Street, is the ability to skip the waiting room experience through use of Adena’s online service that allows them to sign in from home or elsewhere in advance of their arrival. Once signed in, the patient can continue working or resting from home until they are notified that it is time for them to come in and by seen by a clinician.

More traditional walk-in service also is available at all of those sites, which besides the two in Chillicothe include locations in Circleville, Hillsboro, Jackson, Washington C.H. and Waverly.

The Bridge Street location also offers significant patient parking and, with the total available building space that was included in the agreement with Rural King, plenty of room for future growth in services to meet patient needs.

Adena Urgent Care – Bridge Street becomes the 39th Adena facility located within the health system’s nine-county service area. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Urgent Care located at Adena Health Center – Western Avenue, has adjusted its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

To find all Adena Urgent Care hours, locations, current wait times and to reserve a spot to be seen by a clinician, visit Adena.org/UrgentCare.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

This picture shows the new Adena Urgent Care – Bridge Street location in Chillicothe. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Adena-Urgent-Care-Bridge-Street.jpg This picture shows the new Adena Urgent Care – Bridge Street location in Chillicothe. Submitted photo