Blauvelt joins Ohio SE team as analyst

Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) has announced that Gloria Blauvelt as its new project analyst, effective May 16.

Before joining OhioSE, Blauvelt worked in the leadership development and policy advocacy sector as well as in local government in Central Texas, leading initiatives to improve the quality of life for residents. Born in Mexico, she has dedicated her career to improving life outcomes for the communities she lives in and serves, including southeast Ohio, which she now calls home. She holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Texas-Pan American and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas-Arlington.

Blauvelt’s professional journey has been greatly influenced by her family’s circumstances and experiences navigating America as immigrants and migrant field workers in the Midwest.

“I strongly believe that an individual’s economic background should not limit their educational access and job opportunities,” she said. “This belief is what inspires my work in economic development. From my time as an advocate for affordable housing, as an economics teacher through Teach For America, in community development, and most recently in policy and leadership development, improving the lives of the communities I live and work in is at the forefront of my work.”

Blauvelt said the resilient spirit of the Southeast Ohio region resonates with her. “I am incredibly proud to call this community home. This resilience and dedication are reflected in the commitment of the OhioSE team.”

She said that working for teams so motivated and invested is always an inspiration.

“Throughout my professional career I have supported creating and expanding projects and programs for stakeholder engagement, external communications, leadership development, and local government efforts. My ability to grow success and improve external outcomes is always contingent on building internal capacity and procedures that ensure the work is replicable and sustainable,” said Blauvelt. “I hope to bring some of this knowledge and add it to the team’s toolbox. I look forward to being a part of a high-achieving team and helping move the mission forward.”

At OhioSE, Blauvelt will support site selection and project management, working closely with the OhioSE team to manage and execute successful projects.

OhioSE President Mike Jacoby said he is happy to have Blauvelt onboard.

“Ohio Southeast is very pleased to have Gloria join our organization,” Jacoby said. “She brings knowledge, experience and a passion for the mission. We are stronger with her on the team.”

Submitted by Sarah Arnold, OhioSE director of communication and marketing.

Glorida Blauvelt has joined the Ohio Southeast Economic Development team as a projects analyst. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_OhioSE.jpg Glorida Blauvelt has joined the Ohio Southeast Economic Development team as a projects analyst. Submitted photo