Community Care Hospice honors volunteers

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County recently honored volunteers at their Red Carpet Event at The Cove in Sabina as part of National Volunteer Month.

“Our volunteers are the real celebrities,” said Jodi Howard, volunteer coordinator at Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “They freely give their time and talents to support the hospice mission. We were so grateful to celebrate their service after two years of not being able to have the banquet because of the pandemic.”

At the Red Carpet Event, Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County gave out Oscars to volunteers.

* Emma Thompson received an Oscar for the most volunteer hours from January 2020 through March 2022, with more than 227 hours.

* Kathy Schriver received an Oscar for longest years of service with 21 years.

* Mary Conger received an Oscar for most patient contact from January 2020 through March 2022 with 59 visits. These included calls, visits, deliveries and veteran recognition ceremonies.

As the organizations returned to in-person recognition events, volunteers were recognized for their years of service for 2020 and 2021. Volunteers achieving milestone years of service honors were thanked for their time and skills:

* Kevin Brown received his three-year pin.

* Paul Butler received his five-year pin in 2020 and six years of service in 2021.

* Mary Conger was recognized for nine years of service.

* Polly Countryman received her three-year pin for 2020 and four years of service in 2021.

* Deb Faul was recognized for 13 years of service.

* Phil French received his three-year pin for 2020 and four years of service in 2021.

* Board member Phil Larrick received his three-year pin.

* Jeanette Morris received her five-year pin.

* Mary Paisley received her three-year pin.

* Art Rettinger received his five-year pin.

* Johnnie Richardson received his three-year pin.

* Carol Rooney received her 10-year pin.

* Mary Lou Schluep received her three-year pin.

* Kathy Schriver received a 20-year pin for 2020 and was recognized for 21 years of service for 2021.

* Nancy Scott was recognized for two years of service.

* Judy Stapler received her three-year pin for 2020 and was recognized for four years of service as of 2021.

* Paula Stepter received her three-year pin.

* Laura Summers received her five-year pin for 2020 and was recognized for six years of service for 2021.

* Emma Thompson received her five-year pin for 2020 and was recognized for four years of service in 2021.

* Dennis Trick received his five-year pin for 2020 and was recognized for six years of service in 2021.

To learn more about volunteering with Community Care Hospice, visit https://www.communitymercyhospice.org/volunteers/.

To learn more about volunteering with Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, visit https://www.hospiceoffayettecounty.org/ways-to-give/volunteer/.

Submitted by Carl Billingsley, communications team, Ohio’s Hospice.