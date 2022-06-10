Lutheran bishop visits churches in Lynchburg, Hillsboro

The St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hillsboro and Peace Lutheran in Hillsboro had the honor of visits by Bishop Suzanne Dillahunt of the Southern Ohio Synod of The Evangelical Luthern Church on Mother’s Day.

The Rev. Dillahunt wanted to see the activities of the congregations, how they have adjusted to the COVID-19 challenge, what they have done to maintain worship for the community, and their plans for the future.

Peace Lutheran plans to continue its long-lived tradition of serving Weenie Wednesday after the free movies at Star Cinemas in Hillsboro. The meal is open to children and adults. The church serves the food on its front proch and their air-conditioned building is open for comfort and fellowship.

Peace Lutheran will have its annual rummage sale inside the church June 17-18. It also continues to serve as the location for AA, NA and AlaNon meetings.

There is a model train group which sets up at the Highland County Fair and has its meetings at the church.

For more information call Peace Lutheran at 937-393-1837.

Submitted by Susan Hillger.

Members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lynchburg are pictured with Bishop Suzanne Dillahunt (wearing cross necklace) on Mother’s Day. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_St-Paul.jpg Members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lynchburg are pictured with Bishop Suzanne Dillahunt (wearing cross necklace) on Mother’s Day. Submitted photo Members of Peace Lutheran Church in Hillsboro are pictured with Bishop Suzanne Dillahunt (wearing cross necklace) on Mother’s Day. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Peace-1-.jpg Members of Peace Lutheran Church in Hillsboro are pictured with Bishop Suzanne Dillahunt (wearing cross necklace) on Mother’s Day. Submitted photo