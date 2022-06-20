Hillsboro Records Committee meeting

The Hillsboro Records Commission will meet on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at 130 N. High Street for their semi-annual meeting.

Special Hillsboro meeting

The Hillsboro Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting with Hillsboro City Council at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 for the annual review of the Imagine Hillsboro Masterplan. The meeting will take place at the Old Firehouse, 108 Gov. Trimble Place.

First Responder’s Blood Drive

A First Responder’s Blood Drive will be held from 12 noon to 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. A donor bus will be parked in front of the old firehouse at 123 N. High St. in Hillsboro. To schedule an appointment visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/firstresponders or call the Hoxworth Blood Center at 513-451-0910.

Food for All Mobile Pantry

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio plans to host a Food for All mobile pantry on Thursday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 North Shore Drive near the Rocky Fork Lake area. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply. Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator at 513-672-3720.

HHS class of 1957 reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1957 will hold a 65-year reunion Saturday, June 25 with a catered meal in the HHS cafeteria. The cost is $20 per person. The doors open at noon and the meal will be served at 1 p.m. Friends of the class are welcome. Reservations are due by June 15 by contacting Beverly Rhoads at 937-393-3970 or Joyce Frazer at 937-562-1561 or [email protected]

Rockin’ Thru The Decades

The Highland County YMCA will be holding an event in their Dance Studio on Friday, June 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where people who want to relive the 50s, 60s, and 70s can do so with help from WVNU Lite 97.5. Light refreshments will be offered. Reserve your ticket at the YMCA Front Desk. They are free with Reservation for members but for non-members, tickets are $10 per guest or $15 per couple.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Monday, June 27 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local Board of Education has changed the date of its regular June meeting to 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 in the District Office Conference Room. The public is invited to attend.

Hillsboro committees meeting

The Hillsboro Finance and Civil Service/Employee Relations committees will hold a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at 130 N High St., Hillsboro. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the pay ordinance.

Healthy eating luncheon

The Highland County YMCA will be holding a Healthy Eating for Life Luncheon with James Keys in attendance on Wednesday, June 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Tom Shelton concert

Tom Shelton plans to hold a concert at the Bainbridge Church of Christ on Sunday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m. The concert will include patriotic and Gospel music selections that will inspire the entire family. The Bainbridge Church of Christ is located at 3812 U. S. Route 50 West in Bainbridge, Ohio. For additional information, please contact the church office @ 740.634.3925.

Marshall UNM VBS

The Marshall United Methodist Church invites children of all ages to grab thier sunglasses and get ready for a “Land Down Under” Vacation Bible School. There will be a breadbasket and sweets. It will be held July 11-15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For information call Kristi at 937-402-0365.

St. Vincent de Paul Society

Starting in June 2022 the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hillsboro will conduct outreach sessions on the second Saturday of each month at St. Mary’s Parish Hall; 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be available to meet with neighbors seeking assistance on a first-come, first-served basis. The society will no longer hold the additional outreach day at Samaritan Outreach each month. Bring proof of income and utility bills with you. For more information contact the society at 937-205-0919.

New Greenfield food pantry

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Benignus Church in Greenfield food pantry will be open on the first and third Thursday of June from 6 to 7:30. p.m. on 214 Mirabeau St., Greenfield.

Paddle, Pedal, Run

A Paddle, Pedal, Run adventure race to benefit Greenfield’s New Directions youth ministry will be held Saturday, July 30, at Paint Creek State Park. Registration for the race, which consists of three legs — canoeing/kayaking, off-road mountain biking and cross country running — is open. The race can be completed by single participants ($75 entry fee) or three-person teams ($150). Registration, which ends July 27, includes an event T-shirt plus swag. Participants in the mountain bike and run segments must be at least 16 years of age, and paddle segment participants must be at least 18 years old. Registration and additional details are available at https://ndym.org/ppr or by contacting Tonia McLanahan at 937-661-0197 or [email protected]

Battle of the Bands

The inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and Fayette counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoconcertshow at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.