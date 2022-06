WC announces spring 2022 graduates

Wilmington College had announced those students who completed their studies by earning bachelor of science or bachelor of arts degrees following the 2022 spring semester. They were among the 239 graduates recognized at the college’s 146th annual Commencement May 7.

Also, those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

Graduates include:

FAYETTEVILLE – Malachi J. Shelton, Criminal Justice/Psychology; Jason M. Stephens, Agriculture/Education, Agronomy, Career-Technology/Agriscience, Cum laude

HILLSBORO – Katherine L. Ames, Education, Early Childhood Education Licensure, Magna cum laude; Madison R. Hopkins, Business administration management, Accounting, Cum laude

LEESBURG – Emely L. Williams, Business Administration Management; Brittany V. Chrisman, Social Work/Psychology, Sociology, Cum laude

NEW VIENNA – Jonah A. Fenner, Sport Management, Business Administration, Cum laude; Paige E. Lilly, Agriculture Animal Science; Savannah D. Rhodes, Sport Management; Thomas A. Young, Political Science/History, Political Studies

SABINA – Chloe R. Mason, Political Science, Political Studies, English Economics, Summa cum laude; Shelby E. Michael, Criminal Justice/psychology, Cum laude; Carson L. Smith, Exercise Science, Pre-Athletic Training, Coaching

SARDINIA – Cayla A. Bratton, Education, Diverse Learning; Jessica L. Purdy, Agriculture, Agribusiness

WINCHESTER – Colby E. Bunn, Business administration finance; Andrea L. Edmisten, Exercise Science, Pre-Athletic Training, Psychology, Summa cum laude

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.