DFA Georgina G456 won grand champion owned cow-calf pair at the 2022 Ohio Junior Angus Associaion Preview Show, June 11 in Zanesville. Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro, owns the December 2019 daughter of Coleman Engage 5255. A January 2022 bull calf sired by 5T Power Chip 4790 is at side. Clint Hall, Hillsboro, evaluated the 29 entries.

