DFA Georgina G456 won grand champion owned cow-calf pair at the 2022 Ohio Junior Angus Associaion Preview Show, June 11 in Zanesville. Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro, owns the December 2019 daughter of Coleman Engage 5255. A January 2022 bull calf sired by 5T Power Chip 4790 is at side. Clint Hall, Hillsboro, evaluated the 29 entries.

Photo by Madeline Bauer, American Angus Association

Photo by Madeline Bauer, American Angus Association