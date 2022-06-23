These junior Angus members won top honors in junior showmanship at the 2022 Ohio Junior Angus Associaion Preview Show held June 11 in Zanesville. Pictured (l-r) are Carrie Gahler, Graytown, fifth; Cade Videkovich, Ashville, fourth; Audrey Hoffman, Coshocton, third; Maggie Tomlinson, Newark, second; and Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro, first.

