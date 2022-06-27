Mimi’s Kitchen celebrates grand opening

Mimi’s Kitchen in Hillsboro celebrated the grand opening of its storefront with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with family, friends and members of the community, on June 22, 2022.

Owned and operated by Mark and Cindy Boyd and located at 118 E. Main St. in Hillsboro, Mimi’s Kitchen sells cheesecake (by the slice, half and whole by pre-order), baby cakes, parfaits and a variety of other items from other local small businesses and artisans.

The idea for the business began in 2019 as Cindy Boyd was searching for a way to spend more time with her grandchildren as her nursing career kept her away from her family more than she liked. In April of 2019, they began baking cheesecake in their home that was sold at local retail stores and restaurants. Within a few months they realized that their new venture was quickly outgrowing their home’s kitchen and they needed to start to look for a bigger location.

By August of 2019, they were working with several local businesses to locate a store front, renovate that location, and design a storefront. Throughout this entire venture, Mark and Cindy had the love, support and help of their children and grandchildren. Mimi’s Kitchen truly is a family business as all three generations can be found helping with the business. Today, the business has cheesecake for sale at 25 locations in 10 counties and two states in Highland County and the surrounding region.

“We want to thank everyone who has support us in any way since April of 2019,” said Cindy Boyd. “Welcome to Mimi’s Kitchen, where we bake with love, for the ones you love. We’re so glad to serve you.”

For more information including hours, events and specials, visit Mimi’s Kitchen’s Facebook page.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

