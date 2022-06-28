Keller steps down as AAA7 director

Nina R. Keller, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), has announced her retirement effective June 30, 2022. Keller has been serving in the executive director role since April 2019. Prior to, she was the interim director beginning in November 2018.

Keller has been with the AAA7 since December 1990 when she was hired as a care manager for AAA7’s Care Coordination Program, then moved to being the AAA7 planner in 1992 and continued in this position until she was named assistant director and director of planning in January 2001. In her role as director of planning, she was responsible for the development and implementation of a four‐year strategic plan and completion of annual operational elements for the AAA7’s 10‐county area, as well as the oversight of several state and federal programs. As assistant director, Keller was also responsible for agency operations and oversight of programs.

In her current role, Keller has served as the chief administrator, directing the affairs of the AAA7 and maintaining responsibility for the implementation of policies and programs for the benefit of older adults and/or at‐risk individuals. She also has represented the agency at national, state and local level meetings and conferences, and advocates on behalf of the population served by the agency. She has also served as the certified HIPAA privacy officer for the AAA7, in addition to leading the agency during its role as essential employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Keller has participated in a number of national and state level presentations as well as maintaining professional affiliations at state, regional and local levels. She received her bachelor of science degree from the University of Rio Grande and earned her master’s degree in social work from The Ohio State University.

“I have been very fortunate to spend my career in service to some of the most vulnerable individuals in our Southern Ohio communities. To have done this with a group of colleagues that have a shared vision of caring has truly been a gift,” said Keller about leaving.

For more information about the Area Agency on Aging District 7, call 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail [email protected]

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.

Keller https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Keller-Nina-mug.jpg Keller