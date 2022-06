Highland County Senior Citizens members are pictured with Robyn Coomer (center, front) of Classic Real Estate who made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of its Elvis Presley tribute show presented on Saturday, June 18.

Highland County Senior Citizens members are pictured with Robyn Coomer (center, front) of Classic Real Estate who made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of its Elvis Presley tribute show presented on Saturday, June 18. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Senior-Center-06-15-22.jpeg Highland County Senior Citizens members are pictured with Robyn Coomer (center, front) of Classic Real Estate who made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of its Elvis Presley tribute show presented on Saturday, June 18. Submitted photo