Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:

Wooden on SDSU list

South Dakota State University has announced that Faye Wooden of Hillsboro has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Wooden is a student in SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences.

Collins on Mercy list

Brandy Collins of Lynchburg has been awarded honors list status for the spring 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. Collins is seeking a bahelor’s degree in healthcarer administration.

Ohio Northern Dean’s List

The following students from Highland County were named to the dean’s list for spring semester 2022 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time. The students are Olivia Balon of Lynchburg, Atlee Carr of Mowrystown, Elizabeth Clark of Lynchburg, Devin Pierson of Lynchburg, Connor Priest of Leesburg, Quintin Smith of Lynchburg, Madison Snyder of Hillsboro and Hailee Waits of Lynchburg.

Creed graduates from Alabama

Makayla Creed of Lynchburg has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Ohio University graduates

Richard Bivens from Greenfield graduated with a BSED Middle Childhood Language Arts and Social Studies from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in spring 2022.

Garett Cunningham from Greenfield graduated with a BSMATH Mathematicsand a BSCS majoring in Computer Science from Ohio University’s Honors Tutorial College in spring 2022.

Britni Dunham from Greenfield graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.

Lyndsey Faulconer from Greenfield graduated with a MSW Social Work from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.

Caelyn Knisley from Leesburg graduated with a BA History – Pre-Law from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.

Jenna Lawson from Hillsboro graduated with a BS Chemistry – Pre-Medicine from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.

Brent Louk from Greenfield graduated with a BS Chemistry – Pre-Medicine from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.

Corey Mullenix from Hillsboro graduated with a BS Environmental and Plant Biology from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.

Winnie Pratt from Greenfield graduated with a AAS Human Services Technology from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.

Heidi Rolfe from Greenfield graduated with a BSAM Applied Management from Ohio University’s College of Business in spring 2022.

Felicia Scott from Greenfield graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.

Monica Smith from Greenfield graduated with a BSAM Applied Management from Ohio University’s College of Business in spring 2022.

Payton Smith from Greenfield graduated with a BSED Middle Childhood Mathematics and Science from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in spring 2022.

Garrett Spargur from Leesburg graduated with a BSCE Civil Engineering from Ohio University’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology in spring 2022.

Rachel Tarlton-Soards from Greenfield graduated with a MSS Social Science from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.

Carla Wagner from Greenfield graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.

Marcy West from Hillsboro graduated with a AAS Law Enforcement Technology from Ohio University’s University College in spring 2022.

Michael Zickafoose from Greenfield graduated with a AAB Computer Science Technology from Ohio University’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology in spring 2022.

Ferguson on Miami list

Michael Ferguson was named to the Miami University Spring 2021-22 President’s list. Miami students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Ferguson, from Hillsboro, is earning a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre degree in Games + Simulation, Theatre.

Miami University Dean’s List

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students named to the list included: Katie Craig of Hillsboro, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Sociology; Addie Campbell of Leesburg, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Brock Morris of Leesburg, earning a B.S. in Business in Business Analytics; and Peyton Scott of Lynchburg, earning a B.S. in Sport Lead & Mgmt in Sport Leadership & Management.

Ohio University Dean’s List

The following students were named to Ohio University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List: Brent Louk from Greenfield, Jenna Lawson from Hillsboro, Griffin Foltz from Greenfield, Reece Mclanahan-Schluep from Greenfield, Macie Adams from Greenfield, Annabelle Justice I from Hillsboro, Larkyn Parry from Leesburg, Tony Hopper from Lynchburg, Natalie Rolfe from Greenfield, Nick Cunningham from Greenfield, Blake Gall from Greenfield, Bryn Karnes from Greenfield, Zane Bode from Greenfield, Nicholas Bennington from Hillsboro, Nathaniel Buchanan from Leesburg, Ciara Colwell from Hillsboro, Morgan Baker from Hillsboro, Kyla Burchett from Greenfield, Garett Cunningham from Greenfield, Marcy West from Hillsboro.

Mangus, Shepherd on YSU list

Local Youngstown State University students named to the dean’s list for spring semester 2022 include Matthew Mangus of Hillsboro, majoring in chemical engineering, and Marley Shepherd of Hillsboro, majoring in forensic science. Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.