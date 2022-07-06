Gillette speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI

A Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) meeting will be held Saturdday, July 9 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St., Hillsboro.

An in-person dinner will start at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. The event will be available on Facebook Live at 7:45 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

The guest speaker will be James Gillette, a prophetic evangelist, according to a news release.

Ladies are welcom and a freewill offering will be received. Do not attend if you have cold or flu symptoms.

“In 1979, James heard a literal voice speak to him regarding his ministry assignment. His obedience carried him on an adventure of the supernatural with many lives being touched by the Gospel of the Kingdom,” Mike Gast of the Hillsboro FGBMFI said. “He has traveled, preaching under tents as well as in churches and auditoriums. Many souls have come to Christ with miracles being seen on many levels. In 1981, one of the most outstanding was seen when a baby which was dead in the womb was brought back to life. That child is a mother today.”

In 1982, Gillette founded Victory Outreach in Chillicothe, where he hosted “Kingdom Now”, a daily radio broadcast as well as “Kingdom Alive”, a TV program that aired on weekdays.

“The ’80s proved to be amazing years. James went on three, 40-day fasts and had several experiences walking in the realm of the Spirit, the longest-lasting four hours,” Gast said. “During this time he was entrusted with gifts manifesting even greater signs, wonders and miracles. After this, he went through a divine shift that positioned him in Mississippi running his own construction business and operating as pastor to a wonderful group of people.”

Gillette resigned from his pastorate in 2012 when the Lord lead him and his wife Candice back to Chillicothe, where he accepted an assistant pastorate at After God’s Heart Ministries in 2013. This year he accepted the senior pastorate. In addition to this role, he continues to travel preaching and ministering to the body of Christ as he has done for the past 39 years, according to the news release.

Information for this story was submitted by Mike Gast.

