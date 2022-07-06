AEP accepting cooling assistance apps

The AEP Ohio Neighbor to Neighbor Program is now accepting applications for utility assistance grants for the 2022 summer cooling season.

Through a partnership between AEP Ohio and Dollar Energy Fund, the Neighbor to Neighbor Program supports families in need with a grant applied directly to their AEP Ohio account to prevent disconnection of, or to restore, their electric service.

Cooling assistance is available once per program year on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible account holders may apply through Sept. 30, 2022, while funds are available. This summer cooling assistance is distinct from the Special Storm Assistance Program. For a limited time, customers are eligible for two grants per year.

“With the recent record high-temps we’ve experienced, some families may realize cooling expenses they didn’t anticipate this early in the summer. Coupled with higher gas and food prices, making ends meet will be especially difficult for some,” said Brian Billing, consumer programs manager for AEP Ohio. “We remain to be committed to supporting our customers – especially the elderly and those with health problems – maintain their electric service during the hot summer months.”

Since AEP Ohio and Dollar Energy Fund launched the Neighbor to Neighbor Program in May 2009, more than $16.3 million in assistance has been granted to more than 67,000 Ohio households.

To apply, customers should contact one of the AEP Ohio Neighbor to Neighbor Program’s network of more than 120 Ohio community-based organizations, or apply online using the link available at Neighbor to Neighbor (aepohio.com). To qualify, an applicant’s total gross household income must be at or below 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.

For example, a family of four earning up to $83,250 per year is income-eligible for the program. Households must have an outstanding balance on their bill of at least $50 and behind on bill payment 30 days or more. Full eligibility guidelines and application instructions can be found at AEPOhio.com/helpaneighbor.

The AEP Ohio Neighbor to Neighbor Program is funded by public contributions that are matched dollar-for-dollar by AEP Ohio. Utility customers may make a contribution through their monthly AEP Ohio bill. Donations also can be made online at www.AEPOhio.com/N2N or by sending a check directly to The AEP Ohio Neighbor to Neighbor Program, Box 42329, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15203. Every donation to the Neighbor to Neighbor Program is used to assist eligible families residing in Ohio. Every dollar donated to the Neighbor to Neighbor Program will be matched by AEP Ohio. These matching funds and 100% of your donation will assist limited-income families residing in Ohio to afford utility service.

For more information about Dollar Energy Fund and how to apply for the Hardship Program or donate to the organization, visit www.dollarenergy.org.

Submitted by Mark Rickel, AEP Ohio media relations.