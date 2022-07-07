Highland District Hospital President and CEO Tim Parry (left in light shirt) is pictured with some of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center members. The hospital made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of its fundraising Elvis Presley tribute show that was held June 18. Proceeds from the annual event at the senior center go toward operating expenses.

Highland District Hospital President and CEO Tim Parry (left in light shirt) is pictured with some of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center members. The hospital made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of its fundraising Elvis Presley tribute show that was held June 18. Proceeds from the annual event at the senior center go toward operating expenses. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Seniors-HDH.jpg Highland District Hospital President and CEO Tim Parry (left in light shirt) is pictured with some of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center members. The hospital made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of its fundraising Elvis Presley tribute show that was held June 18. Proceeds from the annual event at the senior center go toward operating expenses. Submitted photo