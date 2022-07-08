Beam OFB social media specialist

Brooke Beam has been hired as the social media specialist for Ohio Farm Bureau. In her new role, Beam will be responsible for helping coordinate and execute Ohio Farm Bureau’s social media strategy with OFB Senior Director of Communications Ty Higgins.

Prior to joining the communications team at Farm Bureau, Beam worked for Ohio State University Extension in Highland County as the agriculture and natural resources/community development Extension educator. She earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in science from Ohio State University, as well as a Ph.D. with a specialization in agricultural communications. Beam also owns and operates a grain farm in Clinton County, where she is a Farm Bureau member.

Submitted by Ty Higgins, senior director of communications and media relations, Ohio Farm Bureau.

For OSU Extension Highland County educator Brooke Beam is now a social media specialist with the Ohio Farm Bureau. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Beam-2022-mug.jpg For OSU Extension Highland County educator Brooke Beam is now a social media specialist with the Ohio Farm Bureau. Submitted photo