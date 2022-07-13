Dean joins Highland Health

Highland Health Providers has announced the addition of Karla Dean, family nurse practitioner, to Highland Family Healthcare and the Lynchburg Medical Center.

Dean has more than 14 years of medical experience in adult primary care, pediatrics, and women’s health. She completed her Associate of Science in Nursing degree at Southern State Community College in 2007, received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from The Ohio State University in 2014, and obtained her Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner certification from The University of Cincinnati in 2020.

Dean and her family reside in Martinsville and look forward to serving the Highland County community.

Dean is currently a Clinton County co-advisor for the New Vienna Buckeyes 4-H Club, where she serves as the cattle advisor.

To schedule an appointment with Dean, contact Highland Family Healthcare at 937-393-4899.

Submitted by Kennedi Claycomb, marketing assistant, Highland District Hospital.

Dean https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Karla-Dean-Coat.jpg Dean