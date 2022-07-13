How do you sense God’s presence?

“I sensed God’s presence when he gave me courage to pull my cousin out of a deep ditch with a fishing net, and later that night, I knew God had helped me,” says Dustin, age 9.

Good catch, Dustin! Every crisis presents an opportunity to experience God’s presence and power.

“I sense God’s presence when I am scared because he gives me courage,” says Alex, 10.

Fear is an immobilizer. It keeps us from living large in God’s presence. Most people choose security over adventure. We choose the comfort of self-imposed limits over the faith adventure of letting God lead us.

Through the prophet Isaiah, God told Israel: “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41:10).

“When there is something that you think is impossible, that means God is there,” says Brent, 9. “When I do stuff God wants me to do, I feel God’s presence.”

Yes, God is there when we face the impossible, but remember: He’s there for the small stuff as well. Trust him for the attack of the mosquito, and you’ll be better prepared to trust him for the charge of the elephant.

Something deep inside us longs to live courageously. We love stories of mighty warriors like William Wallace, especially as depicted by Mel Gibson in “Braveheart.” Living with fearless abandon in God’s presence is every Christian’s inheritance, but too often, we feel like a wimp instead of a warrior. We fail to understand the power of God’s presence.

When Israel came out of Egypt, God revealed his presence in a glory-cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night (Exodus 13:21-22). Next, he showed his presence in a cloud that descended on the tabernacle the Israelites built according to his instructions (Exodus 40:34). Later, God again revealed his glorious presence through a cloud at the dedication of Solomon’s temple (I Kings 8:10-11).

Today, God’s presence and glory won’t be found in buildings or tabernacles. Now, he dwells in the hearts of his people. The law God gave to Moses never transformed anyone’s desires. Rather, it showed the heart’s wicked condition. Now, God performs spiritual transplants by giving new hearts to all who believe in Jesus as their savior (Hebrews 8:7-13).

Go forth with a new heart infused with the love of God, informed by the Word of God and filled with the Spirit of God. Take authority over fear, worry, loneliness, rejection and other negative emotions.

“I sense God’s presence when I pray, when I read the Bible and when I tell people about God,” says Jonathan, 9.

Jonathan is experiencing God’s presence by exercising his royal priesthood and ambassadorship. Through prayer, he goes directly into God’s presence. By studying the Word, he’s learning more about God. When he shares his faith, he functions as a heavenly ambassador. He is living in God’s presence.

“You can sense God is present when you feel deep joy and relaxation,” says Alex, 9. “God doesn’t talk to us in a loud voice. He speaks to us in a quiet, still voice almost like a whisper.

Think about this: God often speaks in a still, quiet voice, but he can speak in a loud voice as well. Sensing God’s presence is the first step in hearing him speak and living boldly without fear.

Memorize this truth: Isaiah 41:10 quoted above.

Ask this question: Are you aware of God’s presence today?

