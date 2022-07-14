Firefighters hold cornhole tournament

The Highland County Firefighters Association hosted the Festival of the Bells Cornhole Tournament. This was the first time the association had ran a cornhole tournament and members said they weren’t really sure how to do it. But the participants were very helpful and understanding and it went well despite rain at the beginning.

A total of 10 teams competed.

The firefighters association will be helping the Sassafras Music Festival with another cornhole tournament on Saturday, July 30 at the East End Overlook, 6452 Lucas Lane in the Rocky Fork Lake area. Registration for the tournament begins at 9 a.m. with the tournament starting at 10 a.m.

Submitted by Highland County Firefighters Association.

Anthony Pritchard and Chuck Miller took first place. Tyrand Cumberland and Todd Cumberland took second place. Dennis Cumberland II and Jordan Captain took third place.