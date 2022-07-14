McClain class of 1957 celebrates 65 years

The McClain High School class of 1957 held its 65-year reunion June 25, 2022, at the Greenfield Historical Society’s Grain and Hay building.

Each table was centered with an arrangement of purple and gold flowers that were given later to class members. Following a social hour, a buffet dinner was provided by members of the historical society.

Ed Hamilton, class president, gave the welcome. Gary and Sandy Ferrell were recognized by coming the farthest. They had recently located relocated from Hillsboro to Moses Lake, Washington. Messages were read from members unable to attend. Sam Blackstone gave a short tour down memory lane.

Those attending were Gary and Sandy Ferrell of Moses Lake, Washington; Tom Ely of Irmo, South Carolina; Ed Hamilton of Fort Pierce, Florida; B.J. Pucher of Cincinnati; Joyce Bower of London; Sam Blackstone of Columbus; Dick Clifton and guest Phyllis Reeder of Blanchester; Nancy Wilson of Barnesville and daughter Kathy Nutter of Columbus; Millie and Carol Hill of Chillicothe; Joe Wise and Joyce Grover of Hillsboro, Maxine Curry and son Weaver Curry of Leesburg; Ray and Silver Maxie, Ellie Dowler, Mary Stolsenberg, Dotti Moon and son Paul Fryer, all of Washington C.H.; Lynda Rose, Sue Woodland and Marilyn Perkins, Springfield and daughter Tamara Dodds of Columbus; and Dick and Marilyn Easter, Wanda Compton, Barbara Current and Charlotte Easter of Greenfield.

Submitted by Charlotte Easter.

Members of the McClain High School class of 1957 are pictured at their 65-year reunion (front row, l-r) Nancy Vandemark Wilson, Marilyn Priest Perkins, Barbara Hafer Current, Charlotte Carman Easter, Joyce Rooks Bower and Dottie Ogg Moon; (second row, l-r) Marilyn Grubb Stolsenberg, Lynda Holste Rose, B.J. Brown Pucher, Wanda Compton, Maxine Pierce Curry and Millie Pierce Hill; (third row, l-r) Sue Cameron Woodland, Ellie Shumaker Dowler, Dick Easter, Joyce Ritter Grove, Dick Clifton and Silver Maxie; (fourth row, l-r) Gary Ferrell, Ray Maxie, Ed Hamilton, Joe Wise, Sam Blackstone and Tom Ely. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Class-of-1957-65-Year-ReunionFB.jpg Members of the McClain High School class of 1957 are pictured at their 65-year reunion (front row, l-r) Nancy Vandemark Wilson, Marilyn Priest Perkins, Barbara Hafer Current, Charlotte Carman Easter, Joyce Rooks Bower and Dottie Ogg Moon; (second row, l-r) Marilyn Grubb Stolsenberg, Lynda Holste Rose, B.J. Brown Pucher, Wanda Compton, Maxine Pierce Curry and Millie Pierce Hill; (third row, l-r) Sue Cameron Woodland, Ellie Shumaker Dowler, Dick Easter, Joyce Ritter Grove, Dick Clifton and Silver Maxie; (fourth row, l-r) Gary Ferrell, Ray Maxie, Ed Hamilton, Joe Wise, Sam Blackstone and Tom Ely. Submitted photo