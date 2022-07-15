Hillsboro FFA members attend Camp Muskingum

On July 6-10, 33 Hillsboro FFA Chapter members arrived in Carrollton County to attend the Ohio FFA camp at Camp Muskingum. The camp gives members in FFA many new learning and social skills, and friendships of a lifetime. Campers enjoyed fun activities including kayaking, water games and trail games; and going to state officer workshops where they learned about their strengths as an individual. The FFA members interacted with many state officers including McClain High School’s Aly Murphy who is serving as the Ohio FFA reporter, and Miami Trace’s Aubrey Schwarts who is serving as the Ohio FFA state president. Pictured (left to right, front to back) Julie Bass, Abby Rudy, Jessica Howland, Reagan Eastes, Bryson McNeal, Riley Stratton, Alexandra Magee, Kallie Sharp, Elizabeth McNeal, Shaila Hodge, Corinne Thery, Trinity Ferell, Ashley Kimball, Kenzie Pointer, Addy Knauff, Kailyn Greer, Dalayna Collins, Emma Yochum, Grace Watson, Trinity Edenfield, Samantha Tipton, Kelsi Brunswick, Carter Boyd, Hannah Holland, Kaylee Early, Owen Florea, Erin Hedges, Haylee Davis, Alexandra Crago and Curtis Peagram.

On July 6-10, 33 Hillsboro FFA Chapter members arrived in Carrollton County to attend the Ohio FFA camp at Camp Muskingum. The camp gives members in FFA many new learning and social skills, and friendships of a lifetime. Campers enjoyed fun activities including kayaking, water games and trail games; and going to state officer workshops where they learned about their strengths as an individual. The FFA members interacted with many state officers including McClain High School’s Aly Murphy who is serving as the Ohio FFA reporter, and Miami Trace’s Aubrey Schwarts who is serving as the Ohio FFA state president. Pictured (left to right, front to back) Julie Bass, Abby Rudy, Jessica Howland, Reagan Eastes, Bryson McNeal, Riley Stratton, Alexandra Magee, Kallie Sharp, Elizabeth McNeal, Shaila Hodge, Corinne Thery, Trinity Ferell, Ashley Kimball, Kenzie Pointer, Addy Knauff, Kailyn Greer, Dalayna Collins, Emma Yochum, Grace Watson, Trinity Edenfield, Samantha Tipton, Kelsi Brunswick, Carter Boyd, Hannah Holland, Kaylee Early, Owen Florea, Erin Hedges, Haylee Davis, Alexandra Crago and Curtis Peagram. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Hillsboro-FFA.jpg On July 6-10, 33 Hillsboro FFA Chapter members arrived in Carrollton County to attend the Ohio FFA camp at Camp Muskingum. The camp gives members in FFA many new learning and social skills, and friendships of a lifetime. Campers enjoyed fun activities including kayaking, water games and trail games; and going to state officer workshops where they learned about their strengths as an individual. The FFA members interacted with many state officers including McClain High School’s Aly Murphy who is serving as the Ohio FFA reporter, and Miami Trace’s Aubrey Schwarts who is serving as the Ohio FFA state president. Pictured (left to right, front to back) Julie Bass, Abby Rudy, Jessica Howland, Reagan Eastes, Bryson McNeal, Riley Stratton, Alexandra Magee, Kallie Sharp, Elizabeth McNeal, Shaila Hodge, Corinne Thery, Trinity Ferell, Ashley Kimball, Kenzie Pointer, Addy Knauff, Kailyn Greer, Dalayna Collins, Emma Yochum, Grace Watson, Trinity Edenfield, Samantha Tipton, Kelsi Brunswick, Carter Boyd, Hannah Holland, Kaylee Early, Owen Florea, Erin Hedges, Haylee Davis, Alexandra Crago and Curtis Peagram. Submitted photo