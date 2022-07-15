Hospice to hold butterfly release

As a way to remember and honor loved ones, Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County will hold a Celebrating Life’s Stories Butterfly Release on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Sabina Church of Christ, 185 S. College St., Sabina.

As part of the event, participants will release live butterflies in memory of their loved ones.

“The Celebrating Life’s Stories Butterfly Release is a beautiful way to remember and honor family members and friends who are no longer with us,” said Missi Knisley, executive director of Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “We are honored and privileged to offer the butterfly release to members of our community.”

Registration is required. Butterflies are $12 each. Proceeds from the event will benefit patient care and services for Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, Aug. 3. Register online at www.HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Butterfly2022.

For more information, contact Stacy Havens at [email protected] or 740-335-0149.

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice, a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices.

Submitted by Carl Billingsley, communications team, Ohio’s Hospice.

