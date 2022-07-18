Hillsboro 1st Baptist VBS

Children in grades K-5 are invited to meet and interact with a real wallaby, her baby joey, and a tortoise, create crafts complette experiments and be treated to snacks from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 18-22 at the Hillsboro First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St. Call 937-393-1473 for more information.

Care-A-Van schedule

The Highland County Health Department Care-A-Van offers many different services such as free blood pressure checks, $5 blood sugar checks, lice checks, COVID-19 vaccines, adult vaccines and child vaccines. The Care-a-Van will be at the following locations Tuesday, July 19 — Buford Community Park from 9-11 a.m. and Allensburg Church of Christ from 12-2 p.m.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Free Summer Concert

A free summer concert will be offered by Gabriel Gilliland and Christopher Jacky at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St. It will feature voice, keys, guitar and trombone across many genres.

Fruitdale UNM Fish Fry

A Fruitdale United Methodist Church Fish Fry Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, or until all the fish in gone. The menu consists of fish sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and drink. Dine-in or Carry-out will be available. A freewill donation will be accepted. The church located on S.R. 41 five miles south of Greenfield.

Hillsboro Freewill VBS

The Hillsboro Freewill Baptist Church, 6360 U.S. Route 50, will hold a Son Quest Rain Forest Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. nightly July 25-29. Refreshments, crafts and lessons will be offered nightly. Van service is available by calling 937-763-2500. The VBS is for ages 4-12.

Ohio Justice Bus

The Ohio Justice Bus will hold clinics at Highland County Community Action in Hillsboro and Greenfield. The Hillsboro Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 at 1487 N. High St. The Greenfield Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 1300 Jefferson St. Residents can visit the bus to speak with an advocate from the Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati about the following topics: To speak with an attorney on the Ohio Justice Bus, call the Legal Aid line at 513-241-9400 before either clinic. If you do not make an appointment in advance, you may still come to the bus to tell them what kind of help you need. They may be able to help with other legal issues such as housing and education, as well as connect you with an attorney at a later date.

Hillsboro Presbyterian VBS

The Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Main St., will hold a Let’s Go Wild About Jesus Vacation Bible School July 26-28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dinner will be provided to every participant daily. Preregistration is requested, but not required. Register at forms.gle/RprtTiRyy9pHHXjj8 stop by the office and fill out a form or call 937-393-3171.

St. Mary Rummage Sale

The St. Vincent dePaul Society of St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 29 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at the Parish Hall at 119 E. Walnut St. in Hillsboro. All proceeds support the charitable work of St. Vincent dePaul in the Hillsboro area.

Paddle, Pedal, Run

A Paddle, Pedal, Run adventure race to benefit Greenfield’s New Directions youth ministry will be held Saturday, July 30, at Paint Creek State Park. Registration for the race, which consists of three legs — canoeing/kayaking, off-road mountain biking and cross country running — is open. The race can be completed by single participants ($75 entry fee) or three-person teams ($150). Registration, which ends July 27, includes an event T-shirt plus swag. Participants in the mountain bike and run segments must be at least 16 years of age, and paddle segment participants must be at least 18 years old. Registration and additional details are available at https://ndym.org/ppr or by contacting Tonia McLanahan at 937-661-0197 or [email protected]

Battle of the Bands

The inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and Fayette counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoconcertshow at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.

Freewill Baptist Rummage Sale

The Hillsboro Freewill Baptist Church, 5363 U.S. Route 50, will hold its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The GRIT Youth Group will be having a bake sale and lunch will be available. All are welcome.

St. Vincent de Paul Society

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hillsboro will conduct outreach sessions on the second Saturday of each month at St. Mary’s Parish Hall; 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be available to meet with neighbors seeking assistance on a first-come, first-served basis. The society will no longer hold the additional outreach day at Samaritan Outreach each month. Bring proof of income and utility bills with you. For more information contact the society at 937-205-0919.