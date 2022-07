Wilmington College Spring Dean’s List

A number of students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the spring 2022 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full-time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average.

Local students named to the list included:

FAYETTEVILLE – Shelbie N. Rose, senior, 4.0 grade point average.

FRANKFORT – Sarah E. Free, Dewey Creek Rd., junior; Garrett J. Simmons, S.R. 28, sophomore, 4.0 grade point average.

GREENFIELD – Allison P. Beatty, S.R. 41 north, junior; Cierra B. Bolender, Edgewood Ave., senior; Josie A. Crabtree, Lyndon Rd., sophomore.

HILLSBORO – Lana S. Grover, Slate Hill Rd., senior; Madison R. Hopkins, East Welcome Rd., senior; Andrea J. Kelch, Conrad St., junior; Brayden M. Kisling, Lanewood Dr., sophomore; Angela K. Muse, U.S. Route 62, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Caleb M. Payne, U.S. 62, sophomore, 4.0 grade point average; Paige N. Teeters, Small Rd., junior, 4.0 grade point average.

LEESBURG – Brittany V. Chrisman, S.R. 72, senior; Cohen Frost, Hardins Creek Rd., sophomore, 4.0 grade point average.

LYNCHBURG – Cailee D. Croy, Pearl St., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Alec Elam, Panhandle Rd., senior; Paige S. Flowers, Park Ave., sophomore; Ethan E. McConnaughey (address not listed), senior; Sydney A. Morris, Shannon Way, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Karlie B. Taylor, S.R. 135, junior.

NEW VIENNA – Kaitlin R. Armstrong, Mulligan Dr., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Aidan L. Henson (address not listed), junior, 4.0 grade point average.

SARDINIA – Cayla A. Bratton, Marconette Rd., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Hailey Price, Five Points Fincastle Rd., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Jessica L. Purdy, Five Points-Mowrystown Road, senior, 4.0 grade point average.

WINCHESTER – Colby E. Brunn, Fincastle Rd., senior; Andrea L. Edmisten, Kendall Road, senior; Brianna M. Purvis, U.S. 62, senior.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.