On July 15 the Canine Commanders 4-H Club participated in the animal interviews in the 4-H Building at Highland County Fairgrounds. Pictured being interviewed are Jacob, Molly and Cami. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_4H-pic.jpg On July 15 the Canine Commanders 4-H Club participated in the animal interviews in the 4-H Building at Highland County Fairgrounds. Pictured being interviewed are Jacob, Molly and Cami. Submitted photo