Hillsboro Eagles donate to senior center

Members of the Highland County Senior Citizens are pictured with the members from the Hillsboro Eagles 1161. The Eagles made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of a fundraiser, an Elvis Presley tribute show that was held on June 18. This is an annual event at the senior center and the proceeds benefit the center’s operation.

Submitted photo