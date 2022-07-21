U.S. 62 repairs in Brown County

A project to repair an existing landslide along U.S. Route 62 in Brown County is one of several ODOT projects underway to address landslides and rockslides in Ohio’s Appalachian counties. Work on the project is set to begin starting July 25.

Last year, Governor Mike DeWine and ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks allocated $35 million in federal funding to proactively address landslides and rockslides in eastern and southern Ohio to prevent them from worsening and becoming a safety issue.

“This proactive approach is a wise investment in the safety of our roads. By fixing these slips now instead of waiting for them to get worse, Ohio drivers and emergency personnel will face fewer road closures and detours in the future. Safer travel in Ohio is always our goal,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

The project is taking place on U.S. 62 between North Pole Road and Chicken Hollow Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Traffic on U.S. 62 southbound will be maintained in one lane for the first phase of construction. Traffic on U.S. 62 northbound will be unaffected for this phase. The project is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2022.

“Southeastern Ohio is prone to these types of hazards and this effort allows us to minimize the cost and inconvenience to addressing them,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

The projects are funded as part of the $333.4 million Ohio received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.