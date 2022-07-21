NCB digital finance reaches 256 students

National Cooperative Bank (NCB) has released its annual impact data for the bank’s digital financial education curriculum it provides to high school students across Highland County. The curriculum was made available to schools at no cost through NCB’s strategic partnership with EVERFI.

Since launching the financial education initiative in 2014, NCB has successfully grown its program and impact on students, schools and the local community. To date, more than 1,945 students, across Highland and Brown counties have taken the financial education course. Program highlights from the 2021-22 school year include:

· Reach: The program helped 256 students actively participating across four schools;

· Knowledge Gain: With 877 hours of learning, students increased their assessment scores by 69%;

· Attitudinal Changes: After taking the course, students reported substantial increases in their confidence to manage financial tasks now and in the future.

“I like that the course went into depth on everything it was teaching me, like how to set up and manage a savings account, a checking account and how to manage your credit and the debts you owe,” said one student. “I really liked how it actually put you in different situations to teach you how to act or react.”

“Now is such a critical time for youth to gain financial education to help prepare them for the future,” said Jocelyn Leeth, NCB assistant branch manager. “NCB is happy to partner with EVERFI to offer this financial education program, along with NCB’s digital adult financial education program, to help our community achieve financial capability.”

Through the financial education program, NCB offers a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior at each high school that participates in the program and a technology grant to the school with the highest percentage of students completing the program each year.

Submitted by Heather Cummings, VP strategic marketing, National Cooperative Bank.

NCB reached 256 students with digital financial education during 2021-22 school year and awarded the Hillsboro City Schools a $2,000 technology grant. Pictured are Rachel Bohrer, Hillsboro High School business educator, and Jocelyn Leeth, NCB assistant branch manager. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_NCB.jpg NCB reached 256 students with digital financial education during 2021-22 school year and awarded the Hillsboro City Schools a $2,000 technology grant. Pictured are Rachel Bohrer, Hillsboro High School business educator, and Jocelyn Leeth, NCB assistant branch manager. Submitted photo