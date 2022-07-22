Mother Cluckers now Twisted Violet

Twisted Violet Homestead, located just north of Hillsboro, celebrated three years in business and a name change with a ribbon cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with family, friends and members of the community, on July 162.

The business is owned and operated by Heather Hughes at 6490 Roundhead Road, New Vienna.

Twisted Violet Homestead offers unique handmade goods and gifts including bath and body products, natural remedies, candles, custom T-shirts and textiles. DIY classes are also available for both kids and adults.

The business started in 2019 as Mother Cluckers Farmhouse but Heather decided to rebrand as Twisted Violet Homestead as she began planning her upcoming expansion to include a storefront in Leesburg.

“We want to thank everyone who has support us in any way since 2019,” said Heather Hughes, owner of Twisted Violet Homestead. “I am excited to see what the future holds for my growing business.”

For more information including hours, events, and specials visit Twisted Violet Homestead’s Facebook page.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Twisted Violet Homestead as it celebrated three years in business and a name change. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Twisted-Violet-Homestead-Ribbon-Cutting-July-2022.jpg The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Twisted Violet Homestead as it celebrated three years in business and a name change. Submitted photo