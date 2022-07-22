Online caregiver support

We are excited about our newest partnership with Trualta, a personalized, skills-based training platform for family members caring for aging loved ones living at home, in addition to providing support for those caring for a grandchild or individual with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Trualta teaches caregivers skills in the comfort of their own homes through an online platform family caregivers can access on their computer or mobile device. Modules on the Trualta platform teach caregivers how to safely provide hands-on care, connect families with reliable support agencies, and offer information and video training from experienced professionals in a quick and easy format.

In Ohio, family caregiving is expanding rapidly. There are an estimated 1.5 million family caregivers across the state. According to AARP, these family caregivers provide over 1.27 billion hours of care that is worth $16.8 billion. It is vital that adequate support and training be provided to empower safe and confident care at home.

Some of the support featured on the Trualta platform covers topics such as personal care, safety and injury prevention, caring for a person with dementia, caregiver wellness, grandparents raising grandchildren, brain health and music therapy. Lessons are available online through video, audio, printable pages, tip sheets and interactive e-learning.

To sign-up for the free assistance, log on to aaa7.trulata.com or access the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org by clicking on the “Trualta” ad on the main page. For more information, contact the AAA7 Caregiver Support Program at 1-800-582-7277 or email [email protected]

Vicky Abdella is a registered nurse and director of community services for the Area Agency of Aging District 7, which includes Highland County.

