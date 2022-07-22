Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:

Penn on Findlay list

Asia Penn, of Greenfield, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Davis on Capital list

Capital University is has announced that Ally Davis, of Hillsboro, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester. The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Jacky on Capital list

Christopher Jacky, of Hillsboro, was named to the dean’s list at Capital University for the spring 2022 semester. In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.