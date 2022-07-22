Haines is McCarty graduate engineer

McCarty Associates, LLC has announced that Britton S. Haines has joined the firm as a graduate engineer.

Haines graduated from Hillsboro High School in 2018. He joined the McCarty Associates, LLC as an engineering co-op in March of 2021 while finishing his last year at Wright State University where he graduated in December 2021 with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. After graduation, he became a full-time member of the team in January of 2022 as a graduate engineer.

Haines brings youthful energy, a great work ethic, and an instinctive understanding of the engineering process to create a client’s designs. His versatility allows him to work with the civil engineering department, the architecture department’s MEP design services, and the surveying department.

Haines and his wife, Hope, remain lifelong Hillsboro residents. He looks forward to meeting and engaging with clients in the coming months. He can be reached at the Hillsboro office of McCarty Associates.

Located in Hillsboro, McCarty Associates, LLC is a full-service architecture, engineering and surveying firm that offers services all over Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It can be reached at 937-393-9971 and its website can be found at www.mccartyassociates.com.

Submitted by Jason C. McConnaughey, McCarty Associates, LLC.

Haines https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Haines-Britton.jpg Haines