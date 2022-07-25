Hillsboro FFA holds summer meeting

The Holland family hosted 54 members for the annual Hillsboro FFA summer meeting for the current members and all incoming freshmen on July 20. The new officers who were elected in the spring of 2022 held their first meeting. A large part of the meeting was informing the members of events in the next few weeks as well as the Highland County Fair livestock show information. After the meeting, members and officers had a cookout and played many team building activities and games. Most of the members made new friendships and strengthened already existing friendships. “It was good to see so many members, new and current, come out to support our chapter,” said member Kallie Sharp. After the cookout and games, members spent some time in the pool and playing volleyball. The members will reunite on Aug. 17 when school starts. Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA members Halle Jones, Dalayna Collins, Kallie Fraley and Addy Knauff.

The Holland family hosted 54 members for the annual Hillsboro FFA summer meeting for the current members and all incoming freshmen on July 20. The new officers who were elected in the spring of 2022 held their first meeting. A large part of the meeting was informing the members of events in the next few weeks as well as the Highland County Fair livestock show information. After the meeting, members and officers had a cookout and played many team building activities and games. Most of the members made new friendships and strengthened already existing friendships. “It was good to see so many members, new and current, come out to support our chapter,” said member Kallie Sharp. After the cookout and games, members spent some time in the pool and playing volleyball. The members will reunite on Aug. 17 when school starts. Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA members Halle Jones, Dalayna Collins, Kallie Fraley and Addy Knauff. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_FFA-pic.jpg The Holland family hosted 54 members for the annual Hillsboro FFA summer meeting for the current members and all incoming freshmen on July 20. The new officers who were elected in the spring of 2022 held their first meeting. A large part of the meeting was informing the members of events in the next few weeks as well as the Highland County Fair livestock show information. After the meeting, members and officers had a cookout and played many team building activities and games. Most of the members made new friendships and strengthened already existing friendships. “It was good to see so many members, new and current, come out to support our chapter,” said member Kallie Sharp. After the cookout and games, members spent some time in the pool and playing volleyball. The members will reunite on Aug. 17 when school starts. Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA members Halle Jones, Dalayna Collins, Kallie Fraley and Addy Knauff. Submitted photo