Highland County Cattlemen Farm tour a success

Dwight Hamilton, president of the Highland County Cattlemen, said the Farm Tour hosted on July 16 was a success.

There were approximately 90 attendees at the final stop at the Union Stockyards with a picnic supper provided by Brent Tolle and Boehringer Ingelheim.

The tour started at the farm of Cummings Cattle with Brian and Heather Cummings explaining their show cattle operation. The second stop was at Kiser Farms with Robert and Paula Kiser explaining their feedlot operation. The third stop was hosted by Maplecrest Meats, a meat retailer with John and Joanie Grimes explaining their business operation.

Hamilton, on behalf of the Highland County Cattlemen’s Association, would like to thank all the attendees and the participants for making this day very informative for everyone.

The Highland County Cattlemen’s Association awards scholarships to individuals who are in college. This year’s recipient of a $500 scholarship was Dawson Osborn of Lynchburg, Ohio. He is attending The Ohio State University majoring in political science.

Hamilton, on behalf of the Highland County Cattlemen, presented Dawson with his scholarship at the farm tour.

Submitted by Bertha Hamilton.